The conditions change for 13 recognized Semenya model athletes. Russia readmitted after a 7-year stop for state doping, but actually still out due to the invasion of Ukraine

The Council of the world federation, updating its rules on eligibility and along the lines of what was established last year by that of swimming, has defined that, starting from March 31, transgender athletes, men who have become women after going through puberty men, will no longer be able to take part in women’s competitions, regardless of their level of testosterone production. This was announced in a virtual press conference by Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, at the end of three days of digital work. At the basis of the decision – which does not affect any top athlete, given their current absence from the international rankings – a series of consultations with the IOC and the national federations. “Scientific evidence relating to the fact that transgenders do not have considerable advantages over biological women – explains Coe – is insufficient to allow them to compete. But we will create a commission that continues to examine the situation: it is not a “no” forever”. See also Expensive diesel: + 50% in one year, at risk of stopping trucks, buses, taxis and NCCs

dsd — Starting from the same date, the conditions for dsd athletes, those with disorders of sexual development”, model the South African Caster Semenya, to clarify and twelve other recognized colleagues. The new rules, in order to compete in women’s events at an international level, will impose a testosterone level of less than 2.5 millimoles per liter for a minimum period of 6 months (was 5 nmol/L). For those who are not included in the thirteen athletes, the period will be two years. But all of them, if previously they could only compete in specialties between 400 and the mile, now from this point of view they will no longer have restrictions. “It is always difficult to take a stand when the rights of two groups conflict, but we have chosen to protect women,” Coe explained.

Russia — After more than seven years (since November 2015) and the related suspension for “state doping” (serious inconsistencies and violations of the international code), the Council has also decided to rehabilitate Russian athletes and managers on the international scene: the Task Force led by Norwegian Rune Andersen, created ad hoc to unravel the skein, has established that all the conditions imposed on Rusada, the national anti-doping agency, for readmission purposes, have finally been respected. In the next three years, however, for the rehabilitation to become definitive, 35 evaluation criteria will be adopted. In reality, the effects of this decision are null: the Russians, like their Belarusian colleagues, remain excluded from any activity until the “near future” due to the military invasion of Ukraine by their countries, which began in February 2022 At the moment, therefore, unlike what happened in the recent past with a few dozen athletes, not even the so-called “neutrals” will be admitted. All in contrast to what the IOC, especially in view of the qualifications for the Paris 2024 Olympics, is trying to do. See also What is Spal doing in the Europa League? Here is "Più di Undici", the novel of the West Curve

March 23, 2023 (change March 23, 2023 | 19:49)

