How did you feel about the content of this article?

Women’s 3,000m steeplechase at a World Athletics event in Madrid in June last year | Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

The International Athletics Federation (World Athletics) has banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s categories at international events. According to the decision, from March 31, no person who has gone through male puberty will be allowed to participate in competitions in the women’s world rankings.

Federation President Sebastian Coe explained that this is not a “not forever” as a working group will be set up to conduct further research on transgender eligibility rules. Currently, Coe noted, there are no transgender athletes competing internationally. According to him, the decision was “guided by the overarching principle of protecting the female category”.

The body also voted to halve the levels of testosterone in the blood of athletes with disorders of sex differentiation (DSD). In that case, you’ll need to maintain less than 2.5 nanomols of the hormone per liter of blood for at least two years before competing in women’s athletics categories. For DDS athletes who have already competed in unrestricted events, the requirement will be to reduce testosterone levels for a minimum of six months before participating in new competitions.

“Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to hold the view that we must hold justice for female athletes above all other considerations,” Coe said.

“We will be guided by the science around physical performance and the male advantage, which will inevitably develop in the coming years. As more evidence becomes available, we will revise our position, but we believe that the integrity of women’s athletics is paramount,” she added.