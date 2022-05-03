In it world asthma day(May 3) the motto “Close gaps in asthma care”, seeks raise awareness of the disease It affects millions of people around the world every year.

Asthma is a common disease in childhood, since it affects between 10 and 12 percent of the child population. Timely treatment of asthma helps control the disease and allows those who suffer from it to lead a completely normal life.

People with asthma have more sensitive airways than the rest of the population and this makes them more susceptible to the complication of other respiratory diseases.

Asthma signs and symptoms

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health of the state of Michoacán, Mexico, common signs and symptoms of asthma are: episodes of respiratory distress in children, wheezing in the chest, cough and can be caused by changes in weather, cigarette smoke, pet hair and dust, to name a few.

A large part of the cases of infants with this pathology enter a period of remission during youth. This does not mean that it has been cured, it means that the disease can stay off, as long as there is no trigger that restarts symptoms.

Risk factors for childhood asthma include genetic predisposition, smoking during pregnancy, changes in the gut microbe during pregnancy, low birth weight, and lung deficiency at birth.

Late exposure to microbes after birth, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections, the effects of pollution, are other causes of this condition.

To control asthma and prevent an attack, take your medicines as directed by your doctor and stay away from things that can trigger an attack.

Not all people with asthma take the same medicine. Some medicines can be inhaled or breathed in, and others can be taken in pill form. Asthma medications come in two types: quick-relief and long-term control. Quick-relief medicines control the symptoms of an asthma attack.