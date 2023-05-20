In a speech at the 2nd panel of the G7 summit, the president criticized the lack of global cooperation to meet climate goals

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said that the world is close to a climate crisis “irreversible” during the 2nd G7 panel held this Saturday (May 20, 2023) in Hiroshima, Japan. “Scientific evidence confirms that the current pace of emissions will lead us to an unprecedented climate crisis”he said.

At the meeting, with the theme “Shared efforts towards a sustainable planet”, Lula highlighted that global leaders are not working together to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and that resources promised for the protection of the Amazon are part of the global solution to fight climate change. Here’s the full of speech (231 KB).

For the president, the global energy matrix “still hasn’t managed to get rid of its dependence on fossil fuels” – which, according to Lula, aggravates global economic inequalities, as developing countries have their economic growth penalized by energy transition requirements without the necessary financial support from developed countries.

“It does no good for rich countries and regions to advance in implementing sophisticated transition plans if the rest of the world is left behind or, worse still, is hurt in the process”, stated.

Lula defended Brazil’s role as a reference in the energy transformation needed to comply with climate treaties. “Brazil’s credentials are solid. Our energy matrix is ​​among the cleanest on the planet. Half of the energy consumed in the country is renewable. In the world, this value is only 15%.”

He said that Brazil will be a “sustainability exporter” until the end of his 3rd term. The petista also committed to zero deforestation by 2030 to reach the goals assumed in the Paris Agreement.

“We will remain open to international cooperation for the preservation of our biomes, whether in the form of investment or collaboration in scientific research. It is in this spirit that I express my appreciation for the contributions recently announced to the Amazon Fund”he said.

For the Brazilian president, the main problem is political. The Chief Executive listed 3 global challenges:

valuing global cooperation conventions;

imbalance of global cooperation for the climate agenda; It is

absence of leadership.

Lula also said no “there are magic solutions” to contain global warming, citing that technology will be an essential ally, as long as it is available to everyone. “The so-called market approaches can contribute, but it is unrealistic to believe that they will solve the crisis”completed.

DEFENDED REFORM OF THE SECURITY COUNCIL

In the event’s 1st panel, held early this Saturday (May 20), Lula once again asked for reform of the UN Security Council (United Nations), with the inclusion of new permanent members.

Without that, according to the PT, the organization “will not recover the effectiveness, political and moral authority to deal with the conflicts and dilemmas of the 21st century”.

In the panel with the theme “Working together to face multiple crises, including food, health, development and gender”, Lula also said that the G20 “it will be even more effective” if there is “more adequate representation of African countries”.

Read the full speech on the 2nd panel:

“When the G7 was created, in 1975, the main global crisis revolved around oil. 48 years later, the world still hasn’t managed to shake off its dependency on fossil fuels.

Scientific evidence confirms that the current pace of emissions will lead us to an unprecedented climate crisis.

We are close to an irreversible point.

Kyoto is not just a vibrant Japanese metropolis. It lends its name to a Protocol that has become a benchmark for the lack of collective action.

We are not acting quickly enough to contain the increase in global temperature, as agreed in the Paris Agreement.

But this is a crisis that does not affect everyone in the same way, nor to the same degree, nor at the same pace.

More than 3 billion people are already directly affected by climate change, especially in low- and middle-income countries. And, the way we walk, that number will continue to increase.

We cannot bet on magic solutions.

Technology will be an essential ally, as long as there is broad access. So-called market approaches can help, but it is unrealistic to believe that they will solve the crisis.

The main problem is political. In my opinion, we have three major challenges ahead of us.

The first concerns valuing the most legitimate and democratic spaces of global governance. In 1992, in Rio de Janeiro, we hosted the Summit that gave rise to the three main conventions that guide our action: on climate, biodiversity and desertification.

These agreements were signed with extensive dialogue with civil society. We cannot allow these Conventions to be watered down.

The second challenge has to do with the imbalance in the climate agenda. There is no doubt that we need to expand our mitigation efforts, especially in countries that have historically emitted the most greenhouse gases, but we cannot lose sight of the growing demand for adaptation and loss and damage.

And that’s why we’re so insistent that rich countries make good on their pledge to allocate $100 billion a year to climate action. Other efforts will be welcome, but they do not replace what was agreed at the COP in Copenhagen.

We also need to think together about the ecological and fair transition, which includes industrialization and green infrastructure, in order to generate decent jobs and combat poverty, hunger and inequality.

It does no good for rich countries and regions to make progress in implementing sophisticated transition plans if the rest of the world is left behind or, worse, is hurt in the process.

Developing countries will continue to need finance, technology and technical support to transform their economies, combat climate change, preserve biodiversity and fight desertification.

To break this vicious cycle, we need to tackle the third political challenge: leadership. We need to mobilize all sectors in a common but differentiated effort to prevent an even more serious intensification of climate change.

Brazil’s credentials are solid. Our energy matrix is ​​among the cleanest on the planet. Half of the energy consumed in the country is renewable. In the world this value is only 15%.

87% of our electricity also comes from renewable sources, while the world average is twenty-eight percent.

With the potential we have in solar, wind, biomass, ethanol, biodiesel and green hydrogen energy, Brazil will be an exporter of sustainability by the end of my mandate.

We are aware that the protected Amazon is part of the solution. That is why we are organizing in August of this year, in Belém, a Summit of Amazon countries. And that is why Brazil had its candidacy to host the climate COP30 approved after a unanimous decision by the Latin American and Caribbean Group.

We will remain open to international cooperation for the preservation of our biomes, whether in the form of investment or collaboration in scientific research.

It is in this spirit that I express my appreciation for the contributions recently announced to the Amazon Fund.

The original peoples and those residing in the Amazon region will be the protagonists of its preservation. The 50 million South Americans who live in the Amazon must be the first partners, agents and beneficiaries of an inclusive and sustainable development model.

With Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries in Africa and Asia, we will act in defense of the main tropical forests on the planet.

Brazil will be relentless in its fight against environmental crimes. We want to lead the process that will save the planet.

We will fulfill our commitments to zero deforestation by 2030 and achieve the goals voluntarily assumed in the Paris Agreement.

Thank you very much”.