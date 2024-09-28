World tennis is threatened, after the AWorld Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced that it filed an appeal in the case of the Italian tennis playeror Janik Sinner, number one in the ranking, acquitted by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) tafter being tested positive for clostebol twice last March.

“As the case is ongoing before the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport, for its acronym in French), WADA will not make any further comments on this point,” the WADA text stated.

The entity said on September 10 that it had not yet decided whether or not it would appeal Sinner’s acquittal and that the appeal “is under study.”

“Sinner’s two positive tests for the banned substance clostebol occurred last March, in the tournament of Indian Wells and then just before Miami Masters 1000, but they were not made public until the end of August, when the ITIA acquitted the Italian at the end of an investigation,” indicated the AFP agency:

And he added: “The last champion of the Australian Open and the US Open He alleged that the small amounts of clostebol, an anabolic derivative of testosterone, detected came from his physical therapist, who used an over-the-counter spray to treat a cut on his finger and contaminated the tennis player by massaging him.”

Sinner said he was “disappointed and surprised” after learning of WADA’s decision. “We can’t control everything. “Obviously I am very disappointed and also surprised,” he declared.

Sinner to the press after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the tournament Beijing.

“I had three hearings and all three were very positive for me,” recalled Sinner, who tested positive for clostebol, a banned anabolic, in March.