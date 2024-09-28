The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the doping case of world number one, Jannik Sinner, after the Italian was exonerated by an independent tribunal of the International Anti-Doping Agency. Tennis Integrity (ITIA) despite testing positive twice for the banned substance clostebol in March this year. The tennis player has been upset with the appeal. “I am disappointed to learn that WADA has decided to appeal. In recent months and throughout this process there have been three hearings in each case confirming my innocence,” he said.

“WADA considers that the conclusion of no fault or negligence was not correct under the applicable rules. “The AMA requests a period of disqualification of between one and two years, not requesting the disqualification of any result, except that which has already been imposed by the court of first instance,” the AMA said in a statement in which they revealed that the appeal They filed it last Thursday.

The ITIA revealed in August that Sinner tested positive twice for low levels of clostebol in March, weeks after winning the Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. The Italian lost points in the classification and cash prizes because one of the positives occurred in the 1,000 Masters in Indian Wells, where he reached the semifinals.

The announcement of the WADA appeal came this Saturday, while Sinner was playing the round of 16 match of the ATP 500 in Beijing, in which he beat the Russian Román Safiulin in three sets (3-6, 6-2 and 6 -3). After the match, the tennis player declared that he was “disappointed with the appeal” and assured that he will cooperate. “I have nothing to hide, and as I have done all summer, I will fully cooperate with the appeal process and provide everything necessary to prove my innocence once again,” the tennis player said.