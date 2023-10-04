On this day, global events, parties and initiatives dedicated to animals

The October 4 it’s World Animal Day, la World Animal Day. A special occasion dedicated to all animals, both domestic and wild. Not just dogs and cats, but also birds, ferrets, turtles, hamsters and rabbits. For this year’s edition, the central theme concerns our faithful four-legged companions, who occupy a special place in our lives and who are now considered in their own right family members. World Animal Day represents a unique opportunity to celebrate and recognize the importance of these creatures in our existence, but also to treat animals with respectthe compassion and the care they deserve.

the origins of the day — The history of World Animal Day has its roots in over a century agothanks to the impulse of Heinrich Zimmermann, a German writer and publisher. His sensitivity towards the plight of stray animals in Berlin pushed him to act to raise public awareness and improve their living conditions. The first edition of World Animal Day was therefore held on March 24, 1925and saw the participation of approximately 5,000 people. An extraordinary success, for the time. The initial event therefore gave rise to a lasting tradition that quickly spread throughout the world, involving an ever-increasing number of countries, including Italy. In the following years, however, it was decided to celebrate World Animal Day on October 4th.

why October 4th? — October 4th is a date of great significance for the celebration of World Animal Day. On this day, it is in fact commemorated Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment, as well as the patron saint of Italy. A figure universally known for love and respect towards all living creatures. What better day, then, than this to honor animals around the world? World Animal Day was born with the aim of promoting deep reflection on how we can improve the lives of domestic and wild animals. It's an invitation to reflect on how we can help make the world a better place for animals, both through small daily gestures and through the adoption of policies and laws that protect their rights. During this day, each of us is invited to consider our role in ensuring the well-being of animals and to become aware of the impact of our actions on their world, following the teachings of the Saint.

part of the family — According to a recent survey conducted by Ipsospets are increasingly considered a an integral part of the family. Owners invest more in the health and nutrition of their four-legged friends, and the veterinarian becomes a fundamental point of reference to make decisions about the pet. According to the survey, 46% of pet owners consider pets to be children to cuddle and to take care of. These animals are capable of fill life of their owners (51%) and bring joy and serenity at home (28%). Interestingly, almost eight out of ten people wear them with you on holiday (76%). The animal’s health and nutrition are aspects in which owners invest most to ensure their well-being. In this regard, the survey also confirms how fundamental the figure of the veterinarian is: 86% of those interviewed believe his judgment indisputable and priority when it comes to making important decisions.

How can you help? — There is a lot that can be done to concretely help out because of animals: every action, even the smallest, counts and can make a difference. For example, teaching children to respect for all living creatures, adopting responsible for animals, respecting wild animals or by volunteering. Many animal protection organizations are looking for volunteers, and joining this adventure – perhaps together with children – is definitely an option worth considering. From helping at animal shelters to participating in awareness campaigns or fundraisers, volunteering can take many forms. A valuable experience for teaching younger people the value of commitment and solidarity towards animals.