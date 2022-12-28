Putin invades Ukraine and the crisis arrives
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin orders the invasion of Ukraine and opens an unprecedented crisis since the end of the Cold War. The conflict causes the largest influx of refugees in Europe since the end of World War II.
The war unleashes fear of a world food crisis, due to the maritime blockade imposed by Russia. The rise in prices accelerates in 2022 and reaches unprecedented levels in decades. Inflation has been accentuated by the war, which plunged Europe into a deep energy crisis.
Spin on abortion in the United States
In June, the United States Supreme Court returned to each state in the Union the power to ban abortion in its territory and buried its 1973 ruling in the case ‘Roe v. Wade’, who had established it as a constitutional right.
Political instability in the United Kingdom
After a succession of scandals, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned in July. Liz Truss was named to succeed him, in a ceremony with Queen Elizabeth II two days before the monarch’s death on September 8 after a 70-year reign.
On the 10th, Carlos III was proclaimed king. Truss lasted just 44 days in office and resigned after causing a political and financial crisis with his economic program. Rishi Sunak came to power at the end of October, in a period of unprecedented instability in the UK.
Extreme weather events
In 2022, disasters linked to climate change will multiply. The summer is the hottest ever recorded in Europe, hit by temperature records and heat waves that cause droughts and fires. More than 660,000 hectares of forest burned between January and mid-August in the EU, a record.
After tough negotiations, the UN climate conference in Egypt (COP27) concludes on November 20 with a political agreement to create a fund to compensate the most vulnerable countries for the losses and damages suffered as a result of the change climate.
riots in iran
On September 16, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, dies in a hospital three days after being detained by morality police for violating Iran’s dress code for women, which requires covering one’s hair in public. with a veil and wear discreet clothing.
Third term for Xi and protests in China
Tensions in the Taiwan Strait reach their highest level in decades after the visit of the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. In retaliation, China is holding unprecedented land and sea military exercises.
The ‘zero covid’ strategy, which involves confinement of entire neighborhoods or cities as soon as a case appears, causes demonstrations at the end of November of a magnitude unprecedented for decades. The authorities react by initially repressing, but also decide to end the policy.
Balance in chiaroscuro for the extreme right
In Brazil, far-right president Jair Bolsonaro is narrowly defeated by leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In Latin America, the left scored the historic victory with Gustavo Petro in Colombia.
Hopes for peace in Ethiopia
After two years of conflict, the Ethiopian federal government and rebel authorities from the Tigray region (north) sign a “cessation of hostilities” agreement on November 2 in Pretoria that is expected to end a war described by NGOs as as “one of the bloodiest in the world”.
Mohammed Abu Obaid/ EFE
Qatar, criticized host of the World Cup
The organization of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, from November 20 to December 18, earned the host country a barrage of criticism. The first Arab country to organize this great event was criticized for its treatment of foreign workers, the LGBTQ community and women.
