He second act of the 58th Alicante Nautical Week It will be held from December 6 to 8 at the ‘La Cantera’ facilities of the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante.

After last weekend’s Optimist competition, Now is the time for dinghy sailing with the Europe, 420 and ILCA classes in their ILCA 7, ILCA 6 and ILCA 4 versions. The fleet participating in the Nautical Week comes from Catalonia, the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia.

for class Europethe Nautical Week is scored for the Spanish Cup, with which the most outstanding sailors on the national scene will compete at the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante, in the case of the current champions of the 2024 Spanish Championships and Cups, the Catalans Ramon Figueras and Emma Collins (CN Costa Brava-Vela Palamós). Figueras has won two national titles consecutively, in l’Estartit and El Campello respectively, making him the big favorite. Another specialist and candidate for the title is the 2019 world runner-up, Alejandro Pareja (RCN Torrevieja). A total of 33 crews will participate, three of them French.

He ILCA 6 It will be the largest of the entire Nautical Week, with 63 crews registered. Ascensión Roca de Togores (RCN Torrevieja) on this occasion has changed the Europe -class with which it made five world podiums and one European-, to the Olympic ILCA 6 Women. The Optimist world champion in 2023, Blanca Ferrando (RCN Valencia), also debuts. In the men’s category, Pedro Adán (CN Santa Pola) stands out, who was third in the 2024 Spanish Championship, held in Sant Feliu de Guíxols.

Precisely on September 30, the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante was chosen to host the ILCA 6 European Youth Championship in 2027.

The strategic class ILCA 4 It has 26 registered, while ILCA 7 There will be nine entries, three of whom are part of the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante competition team: John Eric Eastman, Tadeo Samorodny and Javier Casalins.

The double class 420 It will have 15 participants from the powerful fleet of the Valencian Community, with representation from RCR Alicante, RCN Valencia, RCN Dénia, RCN Castellón, CN Moraira and CN Altea.

The president of the RCR Alicante, Miguel López Barbero, explains the importance of the Nautical Week for the city: «It is a very important event for the club, an event marked in red on our calendar, which means, in its two events, that sailors from different parts of Spain get to know our bay, our climate and our city in winter.

They will be three days of competitionfrom Friday to Sunday. A maximum of 9 tests are scheduled in all classes.