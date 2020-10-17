World Anaesthesia Day 2020: The discovery of anesthesia proved to be a milestone in medical history. October 16 is recorded in the pages of history when William Thomas Green Morton first discovered ether anesthesia. On 1846, he successfully performed ether anesthesia at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, USA. After which patients were helped to undergo surgery without pain. Every year on October 16, programs are organized around the world to spread awareness about anesthesia.

What is the function of anesthesia?

Anesthesia medication works to block the signal of nerves passing through the brain. After the use of the drug, the patient reaches a state of unconsciousness. But after its effect is over, the patient’s sensibilities return. The medicine is given through a respiratory mask or tube, or even through a needle. Respiratory tubes are inserted into the windpipe for proper breathing during surgery.

What type of anesthesia is there?

Local anesthesia numbs a small part of the body. It reduces pain caused by pulling teeth, deep cuts or sutures. Regional anesthesia suppresses pain and motion in large parts of the body. This enables the patient to be fully alert, talk and answer questions. An epidural during delivery is an example of this. General anesthesia affects the whole body. This makes the patient unconscious and unable to move.

General anesthesia is used during long-lasting and major surgeries. When given in small doses, general anesthesia can induce twilight sleep, in which a person feels unconscious, relaxed, and does not know what is happening. Before anesthesia, the patient’s body temperature, breath rate, blood pressure, oxygen level, fluid level are seen. It is only after measuring this that more fluid or blood can be given to a patient if needed.

Once the surgery is completed, the anesthesia drug is stopped. The patient is then taken to the recovery room. Doctors and nurses monitor the patient’s pain situation and understand whether the problem is not coming after the surgery. After waking up from anesthesia, the patient may have to face many symptoms. Slowness, sore throat, crescent, muscle pain, confusion, tremor are the main symptoms.

