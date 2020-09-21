World Alzheimer’s Day 2020: Today, World Alzheimer’s Day is being celebrated all over the world. This day is celebrated every year on 21 September with the aim of making people aware of diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia. It is said about Alzheimer’s that this disease mostly occurs in the elderly, in which the memory and thinking power of the person gradually decreases. But this is not true. Actually, Alzheimer’s is a mental illness, in which the memory and thinking power of the person gradually decreases.

Dementia is the most common form of Alzheimer’s disease. Although now this disease has not been confined only to old men, youths are also coming in the grip of this disease. Millions of people are falling victim to this disease every year. In such a situation, it becomes very important to understand what the disease, its symptoms and methods of prevention are.

Why this disease occurs-

The risk of Alzheimer’s increases due to disturbances in the protein structure in the brain. It is a brain related disease, in which a person gradually starts losing his memory.

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s

Sleeplessness at night

Quickly forget the things kept

-Lightening of the eyes

Having trouble doing even the smallest tasks

– Not recognizing your family members

Impact on the ability to remember, think and make decisions

-Depression, fear

Alzheimer’s prevention tips-

According to doctors, to get control of this disease of forgetting, it is necessary that a person should be physically healthy as well as mentally healthy. Do not let negative thoughts dominate your mind. To keep the mind happy, listen to the music of your choice, singing songs, cooking, gardening, etc., in which his mind can engage. Apart from this, taking precaution like mind management, healthy lifestyle and distance from drugs can avoid Alzheimer’s and Dementia

According to Dr. Tripathi, Additional Professor, Department of Psychiatry, King George Medical University, to protect the elderly from dementia, it is necessary that all family members should be friendly to them. Do not let the elderly feel lonely, take time to talk to them, do not ignore their words but listen to them carefully. Apart from this, take care of the arrangements of the elders of the house at bedtime, sleeping and breakfast.

Although doctors have not yet been able to get any exact treatment for this disease, but by making this change in their lifestyle, this disease can be avoided to a great extent.

-exercise regularly.

– Take a diet rich in nutrients.

– People should meet, so that there is no depression.

– Get enough sleep.

Maintain positive thinking.

– Stay away from snuff.

– Control blood pressure and sugar.

– The amount of sugar should be kept low.

– Don’t eat too much salt.

– Drink plenty of water.

– Weight should be balanced.

-Diet should include a variety of fruits and vegetables such as whole grains, lean protein, etc.