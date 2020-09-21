World Alzheimer’s Day 2020: World Alzheimer Day is observed every year on 21 September worldwide. This day is celebrated with the aim of making people aware of diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia. Actually, Alzheimer’s is a brain disease in which the memory and thinking power of the person gradually decreases.

Dementia is the most common form of Alzheimer’s disease. Earlier there was a perception among people about Alzheimer’s that this disease occurs in the elderly, but now young people are also suffering. In such a situation, it becomes very important to understand what is this disease, what are its symptoms and methods of prevention.

Why this disease occurs-

The risk of Alzheimer’s increases due to disturbances in the protein structure in the brain. It is a brain related disease, in which a person gradually starts losing his memory.

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s

Sleeplessness at night

Quickly forget the things kept

-Lightening of the eyes

Having trouble doing even the smallest tasks

– Not recognizing your family members

Impact on the ability to remember, think and make decisions

-Depression, fear

Prevention of Alzheimer’s

Although doctors have not yet been able to get any exact treatment for this disease, but by changing their lifestyle, this disease can be avoided to a great extent.

-exercise regularly.

– Take a diet rich in nutrients.

– People should meet, so that there is no depression.

– Get enough sleep.

Maintain positive thinking.

– Stay away from snuff.

– Control blood pressure and sugar.

– The amount of sugar should be kept low.

– Don’t eat too much salt.

– Drink plenty of water.

– Weight should be balanced.

– The diet should include a variety of fruits and vegetables such as whole grains, lean proteins, etc.