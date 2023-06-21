Of FGM

It is estimated that in our country there are about six thousand people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), rare neurodegenerative disease which mortifies the body but leaves the mind lucid. The hope of the sick and their families in the ongoing research, so that as soon as possible we arrive at identify effective treatments to defeat the terrible ALS. It is no coincidence that World Disease Day takes place on June 21, the day of the summer solstice and, hopefully, a symbol of rebirth.

The illness Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis a progressive disease affecting motor neurons, causing the progressive loss of the ability to move, speak, breathe. It is a pathology highly complex carewhich has a significant impact not only on the physical but also on the emotional, psychological and social health of patients and their families.

Awareness and hope This year the theme of the world campaign, chosen by the International Federation of Patients’ Associations which also includes Aisla (Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association) for Italy, is awareness, for promote greater knowledge of the disease, which also means breaking down the barriers of disinformation. From this point of view, the Aisla association, which has been active for forty years in support of the sick, also draws attention to the figure of the caregiversthe person who assists a relative who is not able to be autonomous in daily life.

Let's celebrate the day with eyes of hope but also with awareness – says the president of Aisla, Fulvia Massimelli -. They are two feelings that, together, can be regenerative. Together, in fact, they can focus on the scientific research – beacon for our work – and at responses to people's needsto support, necessary to improve the quality of life of our community.

Initiatives Many initiatives have been promoted all over the world with the aim of telling and focusing on people and their stories, starting from the premise that being fragile does not mean being weak and what the barriers, especially cultural ones, can and must be overcome. This is why the official hashtag launched by the Alliance for the day #ALSMNDWithoutBorders or Sla without borders to underline that, only by joining forces and working together, can we hope for a future without ALS.

Numerous the initiatives also planned in Italythanks to the commitment of many volunteers, families and local realities, from conferences and moments of study at Thalas – Mare&Vento, the big hug, the sailing made possible by the volunteers of the Aisla Piombino section. Here information on the initiatives organized in the various regions.