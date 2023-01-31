World 2023 | “Ukraine can only be a dangerous diversion” – The Economist’s editor warns of the USA’s “biggest challenge”

Great power competition will intensify in 2023. This is how it will be analyzed by Anton La Guardia, The Economist’s diplomacy editor.

WINSTON According to Churchill, battles are milestones in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ushered in an era of dangerous superpower competition.

President of the United States Joe Biden has been remarkably successful in marshalling weapons, sanctions and diplomatic pressure to help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression. In 2023, he may have to face the surprises and dangers brought by the approaching victory.

“ Putin has forced Biden to focus on Europe.

Biden has called this a decisive decade for the future of the world, and he will have to face many more conflicts during it. He has vowed to take countermeasures if China attacks Taiwan. Biden has also promised to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which may still happen.

North Korea already has nuclear weapons and has been testing missiles that carry them at an accelerating rate, prompting the United States and South Korea to increase their military exercises. This increases the risk of an accidental war.

This is not the world in which Biden hoped to work. He took office with the intention of investing in the country’s economy, making a nuclear deal with Iran, disengaging from wars in the Middle East, stabilizing relations with Russia and, as many had planned, pivoting toward Asia.

However, Vladimir Putin has forced to keep the focus on Europe.

“ The conservative wing focused on American interests has a hostile attitude towards Ukraine.

Biden has noticed again that the interests of the world’s leading superpower are global. According to his national security strategy published in October, chaos in one corner of the world weakens the United States elsewhere. He therefore hopes that success in Ukraine would bring other benefits as well:

a weaker Russia, a stronger NATO, a more resilient Europe, the restoration of US authority and a warning to autocrats everywhere.

However, Ukraine must win first, and Biden must keep the situation under control both at home and abroad. Energy shortages will test Europe this winter.

The Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives. The conservative wing focused on American interests is hostile to Ukraine, so it may be more difficult for the president to send billions of euros in military and economic aid to the country.

“ If any agreement is reached, it will probably be a fragile truce.

Provided Ukraine will continue to advance in 2023, a possible victory will raise new concerns, mainly nuclear weapons. The closer Ukraine gets to victory, the stronger the temptation for Russia to grab nuclear weapons. What would be the last straw for Putin? No one knows.

Read more: This year there are three solutions to the war: the most promising of them can be the most dangerous

However, Ukraine is unlikely to agree to concessions if Putin tries to consolidate his conquests through diplomatic means. Ukraine wants Russia’s complete withdrawal to the 1991 border, war reparations and war crimes trials. Some European allies are worried about such large-scale demands.

Biden has not shared his opinion, but as Ukraine’s most important supporter, his word carries weight.

Provided some agreement is reached, but it will probably be a fragile truce, not a lasting peace. NATO and the EU have to decide whether to accept Ukraine’s membership application from the bypass lane. Its integration into Western countries can be difficult to deny. But NATO membership would mean that the US nuclear umbrella would extend over Ukraine. Would it restore peace, or would it increase the risk of conflict with Russia?

“ The Biden administration responds that it can fend off both Russia and China.

Biden’s according to the administration, Russia is an immediate and constant threat. The biggest challenge is still China, which has both the will and the power to shape the entire world. While Biden continues his proxy war against Russia, the “microchip war” against China is accelerating. Some strategists have pointed out that China’s rapid investment in defense forces and fears of an invasion of Taiwan could mean that Ukraine is nothing more than a dangerous diversion.

The Biden administration counters that it can fend off both Russia and China thanks to its excellent network of allies. From the perspective of the defense forces, protecting European allies belongs to the army, and protecting Asian allies to the air and naval forces. Even defense budgets still have their limits.

A Republican victory in the midterm elections could mean that the US defense budget will rise more than inflation requires. Success in Ukraine could also ease geopolitical problems.

Even a small victory over Russia could be enough to convince China that it should not attack Taiwan.

Published in The Economist’s World 2023 magazine (The World Ahead). HS subscribers can read the entire magazine for free from here. Translation by InPress. ©2022 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.