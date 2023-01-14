World 2023 | This year there are three solutions to the war: the most promising of them can be the most dangerous

Ukraine has exceeded all expectations. It can win the war, even if Russia mobilizes more troops in the winter, writes The Economist’s journalist Shashank Joshi, who specializes in national defense.

WHO any seasoned intelligence analyst would have raised an eyebrow if it had been said in March of last year that eight months from now Ukraine would still be an independent country. Or that the Ukrainian army has killed or wounded 80,000 Russian soldiers, that the Russian Black Sea flagship is lying on the seabed and that the Ukrainian air force is still flying. Ukraine has exceeded all expectations. It can win the war, even if Russia mobilizes more troops in the winter. This year, there are three solutions to the war.

1.

One the solution would be for Russia to win, even though it is now losing. During the winter, the Russian army consolidates its front line and forms more battalions from new recruits. In the US, Republicans are equipping Ukraine with new weapons packages as Europe’s resources run out. The Russian arms industry lacks semiconductors and special equipment, but it produces enough basic armor and artillery to equip new troops.

In the spring, new Russian troops attack and force the Ukrainian troops, who have been defending for months, to retreat. Russian missiles are constantly firing at Ukraine’s energy and water facilities. Next summer, Ukraine will have an emergency on its hands. Russia captures the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, located north of Kherson, and Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, located in the Donetsk region. Western countries ask Ukraine to agree to the cease-fire proposed by Russia. President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky I almost have to agree.

In the coming months or years, Russia will arm itself for a new offensive to take Kiev.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke with British Prime Minister Rishu Sunak on Saturday when Russia launched an infrared strike near Kiev. Photo provided by the Presidential Administration of Ukraine.

2.

Second a solution model, i.e. a deadlock, is much more likely than the previous one. Russia mobilizes hundreds of thousands of young men, but fails to train them into effective fighters, because the best trainers are all at the front. The most experienced officers are dead or incapacitated. Recruits are formed into light infantry units that have no armor or offensive capacity, but are capable of filling trenches and manning fortifications.

In November, Russia announced its withdrawal from the city of Kherson and managed to evacuate around 30,000 soldiers from the west bank of the Dnieper River. The troops retreated to the east, leaving behind a huge amount of weapons. This was a victory for Ukraine, but strengthened Russia’s western position in the protection of the river. During the winter, Ukraine advances at a crawling pace, and its troops pay heavy losses for every kilometer.

See also Column | Digital companies want our whole lives Ukrainian soldiers near Kreminna on January 12.

Unsuccessful on the battlefield, Putin is prolonging the war with infrared strikes to undermine Ukraine’s economy, morale, and partners. Europe is struggling to fill gas reserves, and suffers from power and heating cuts in the winter. Putin is trying to hold out until the end of next year, when he hopes Donald Trump’s to take back the White House and end aid to Ukraine. The stakes are high. In Russia, public opinion turns against the war, the economy collapses and Putin’s position weakens.

3.

Third the scenario is the most promising, and perhaps the most dangerous. Ukraine remains proactive and strikes at just the right time, inflicting serious damage on Russian forces as they withdraw from Kherson and bringing its long-range Himars launchers close enough to Crimea for the first time. Russian lines fail in Luhansk, and Ukraine regains control of Severodonetsk and rapidly advances east. Russian recruits refuse to fight as the number of casualties increases. The West is rushing to supply more anti-aircraft defenses to Ukraine, undermining the impact of Russia’s terror tactics, which rely on a rapidly dwindling precision missile arsenal.

See also The latest news on the works of the Santiago Bernabéu Russia’s destroyed military equipment has been left on display in Kiev. Photo from Saturday, January 13.

In the spring, Zelenskyi orders his army to a new front in Zaporizhzhia. Five brigades break through Russian lines, cutting Putin’s land bridge to Crimea, and encircle Mariupol by summer. Ukraine is moving the Himars to the south, targeting ports, bases and warehouses in Russian-occupied Crimea. Ukraine threatens to advance to the title country. Putin issues an ultimatum: “Stop, or I will use nuclear weapons.” Profit is looming, but there is a big risk involved.

Published in The Economist’s World 2023 magazine (The World Ahead). HS subscribers can read the entire magazine for free from here. Translation by InPress. ©2022 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.