Fatima Atefa (Abu Dhabi)

The Craftsmen House, as part of its Ramadan program, celebrates handicrafts. Various artistic workshops and traditional crafts are held in it, such as the “Sadu” craft. The day before yesterday, the organizers of the Ramadan program organized the Sadu workshop, in addition to the workshop of pottery making “clay”, which was attended by many young men and women who love to work in these arts. It contains colorful numbers of wool yarn, confirming: the Sadu craft is one of the traditional crafts that our mothers and grandmothers work in, and in it sheep wool, camel hair and goat hair are also used, but today in this workshop I use colored wool threads to make a braid shape to which several “toras” are attached It is a group of strings tied together on one end to decorate this braid, which can be adorned with bags or bums at home.

And from the attendees in the Sadu Lynn workshop, and Anne, both from America, where they expressed their admiration for these heritage arts, which constitute many beautiful and distinctive designs with their geometric shapes that reflect social identity and the environment.

As for the clay workshop, she supervised and rehearsed in it with different types of manufactured molds, Heba Majed, a professor of pottery at “House of Craftsmen” and “Free Atelier.”