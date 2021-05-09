S.System relevance has a noise. It rattles. At least in the Wiesbaden rehab workshop of EVIM, the Evangelical Association for Inner Mission in Nassau, which offers care for the elderly, disabled people and youth welfare. When Güderet Isik and his colleagues there assemble the cutlery for the Helios Clinic, it makes a lot of noise. But Isik doesn’t mind. It’s fun, the team is nice. And he knows that because of his work, the hospital can keep giving food to patients. That his job is systemically relevant.

“The cutlery comes in and we sort it according to dirt and damage, and then it is put into the machine, and then we get it bundled up and send it back to the Helios,” the 46-year-old man sums up quickly. In the bright room that day, eight employees pour knives, forks and spoons out of plastic boxes, sort them and throw them into a rumbling machine, which spits them out clean and pressed into a napkin.