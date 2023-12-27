As part of the “#Dubai_Destinations” campaign in its third winter season, the first edition of the #Shatana_in_Hatta festival, organized by “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Supervising the Development of the Hatta Region, includes a variety of artistic workshops that It is attended by adults and children to learn many drawing skills and techniques, including drawing on pottery, sand, ceramics and canvas, as well as drawing on coffee and bags, in addition to flower arranging workshops, coffee arts, gift wrapping, weaving, embroidery and other activities that are held in designated areas and a safe atmosphere. In the charming nature of Hatta.

Fatima Mohammed Al Balushi will meet art lovers, during the pottery drawing and coloring workshop that she presents during the festival activities, and will start from four to six in the evening on the 29th and 30th of December on Lake Lim, in an experience that stimulates creativity, through which participants are given free rein to discover the world of pottery and create masterpieces. Unique ceramics with their own character.

The festival also includes a favorite art workshop for children and adults alike, during which they enjoy the opportunity to draw on mirrors, handbags and canvases, and create innovative, creative works that reflect their artistic sense. For flower lovers, the Emirati flower coordinator, Fatima Issa, offers a workshop on the art of flower arranging, organized by “The Blue Door Café,” in crafting innovative flower compositions that highlight the skill and artistic taste in arranging roses.

Against the backdrop of the Hatta Mountains and its picturesque nature, “Thejamjar” offers a colored sand shaping workshop to simulate natural landscapes, where participants enjoy the experience of creating sand shapes of their own creativity. The young Emirati artist, Sheikha Obaid, also leads a one-hour handbag drawing workshop, offering… During which he highlighted the special techniques and methods for drawing on bags in distinctive ways and colors suitable for different ages.

The “#Shatana_in_Hatta” festival also gives its visitors the opportunity to engage in different experiences, including methods for preparing matcha drinks, through a workshop led by Maryam Al-Mazmi, as the workshop allows participants not only to taste authentic Japanese matcha, but also to delve deeper into the traditional art of preparing it using matcha tools. specialized, and learning about this ancient cultural heritage.

For lovers of coffee painting, the festival offers a workshop dedicated to lovers of this type of art, through which participants hone their skills in making coffee and transform their own cups into artistic paintings and distinctive creative designs.

The “#Shatana_in_Hatta” festival also highlights Emirati heritage arts, textile and embroidery arts, through an interactive workshop presented by the Emirati artist, Shamma Al Marzouqi, who specializes in textile design, to introduce festival-goers to traditional arts and handicrafts, within a contemporary environment that aims to spread Emirati heritage. The ancient one.

Artist Khawla Abu Saleh takes festival visitors on a journey into the world of portrait drawing, during which participants hone their skills and draw realistic pictures on paper that reflect their artistic creativity. The festival’s activities also include a traditional embroidery workshop presented by Iman Khawaja, during which participants learn about the art of traditional embroidery.

In the area designated for children at the “#Shatana_in_Hatta” festival, “GOGOVILLAGE” offers a distinctive space that attracts children with a series of exciting activities and experiences that combine fun and learning.

The festival gives its visitors the opportunity to participate in workshops that are held during the weekend, on Fridays from 4 pm to 9 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 4 pm to 10 pm.

high demand

Regarding the workshops included in the festival in its first edition, Sarah Muhammad, a member of the organizing committee of the “#Shatana_in_Hatta” festival, confirmed that the selection of the activities accompanying the festival in general, and the workshops in particular, came to suit different age groups and stages so that everyone can learn many skills. Technologies, and enjoying the festive atmosphere included in the festival in the Hatta area, which is one of the well-known winter “#Dubai_destinations” nationwide, by providing a wonderful atmosphere that enables visitors to spend their holidays and practice various activities.

Sarah Mohammed praised the great turnout witnessed by the festival and the fruitful cooperation with various organizing bodies to make its first edition a success, which was held within the “#Dubai_Destinations” campaign in its third winter season, to highlight the important attractions in the emirate, and the events and activities it includes during the winter season.

Dubai Destinations campaign

“#Dubai_Destinations” is a campaign launched by the Dubai Media Council, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and in cooperation with a large group of departments, bodies, governmental and semi-governmental institutions, and the private sector in Dubai, with the participation of the community. Creative in the emirate.

It will be launched in its winter season for the year 2023, organized by “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, to provide citizens, residents and visitors with information that will enable them to enjoy a unique winter holiday in Dubai, as the campaign seeks to introduce the important attractions in the emirate, and the events and activities it includes during… The winter season, with the aim of informing the Dubai community and visitors from inside and outside the country about the various places and destinations that can be visited during the coming months.