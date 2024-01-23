WHow is a snowboard actually built? Frederic Andes was supposed to show us that in Freiburg. Freddi, as everyone calls him, repairs and builds snowboards and skis in his workshop. His brand is called Valhalla, and he calls the boards Turnado and Tabula Rasa, which are also available as splitboards and in different lengths. His workshop resembles a carpenter's shop. This is where we plan, saw, glue and sand. It looks a bit messy and like handwork. Freddi takes his time, sets the pace, and has as much patience with repairing and manufacturing snowboards and skis as he does with his impressive beard.

A snowboard is structured like a sandwich. Surface lies on top of surface. Let's start with the bottom, the side that lies on the snow when driving. The professionals like to hold these up to the camera in interviews after competitions because the brand name can be read on them. Valhalla is written on the bottom here too. The flexible covering is delivered on a roll, so that the material is sufficient for several models. It is made of polyethylene. Freddi has a friend shape them because a CNC milling machine is needed for this production step. And it's expensive.