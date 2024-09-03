It is true that when performing construction, repair or improvement work in the city are registered inconveniences for citizensHowever, it must be recognized that the works are necessary It is difficult to live among sewage, potholes and other types of urban problems that are recorded daily in the city. Two months, or a little less, before the end of the municipal administration, the city is undergoing a transformation. And although the mayor of Mazatlán promised that all his projects would be completed, we hope that the same will happen with the work carried out by the municipal government. Jumapamas he is also making repairs.

The beautification of the city is positive and the fact that the municipal authorities are not only focusing on maintaining the tourist area is positive. Now we just have to wait for this to be done with good quality materials so that the work will last.