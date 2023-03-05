Genoa – Those who find themselves crossing Sampierdarena these days will have to pay attention to some road closures. Related to the construction of a footbridge and works on a pipeline of the city’s gas distribution network.

Let’s start with the latter. The Municipality announces that from Monday 6 March to Friday 17 March, excluding Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, there will be a ban on traffic between 2 and 4.30 in the morning via Buranello, in the section between via Cassini and via Pensa (except for the vehicles that will have to reach the pipeline construction site).

Other area, that is via Albertazzi, in the section including via Balleydier and via Milano. From 10 pm on Tuesday 7 March to 6 am on Wednesday 8 and from 10 pm on Tuesday 14 March to 6 am on Wednesday 15 March, there is a traffic ban due to the launching and testing work on a gangway. Also in this case the work vehicles that will go to the site are excluded from the ban. But also those directed to driveways in the area and to the “San Benigno” port gate. The maneuvers will be assisted by traffic police operators.

Other area of ​​the city. From Monday 6 March to Saturday 11 March, from 10 pm to 6 am, the access ramp which corso Maurizio Quadrio leads to via delle Casaccie, in the centreis closed to transit. And this is due to a series of operations for the replacement of fences present in that area (vehicles related to these works will be able to pass).