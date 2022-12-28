Runway upgrading works Monza are still of interest. The historic Autodromo was able to benefit from 45 million euros in 2022 (25 given to the Lombardy Region in the decree law 4/2022 nicknamed Supports-ter20 in the penultimate budget law) but to date the services it has to offer to the public have remained almost the same.

There are two possible ways to safeguard the effectiveness of the works and a 2023 edition which at a logistical level must redeem that of the Centenary, which welcomed a small and very dissatisfied public: the service conference with all the bodies involved (whose convocation is foreseen by an amendment to the decree law 176/2022, the so-called aid-quater), otherwise in last resort the commissioner. These are the words of Massimiliano Romeoleader of the League in the Senate and signatory of the amendment: “I have tried to speed up the bureaucracy and encourage comparison between the various institutions“, reported the local newspaper The citizen. “The services conference precisely dictates the procedure to be followed in planning the works. The provision will also serve a protect the resources already allocated. If in a few months the bureaucratic obstacles are not overcome and the situation is not resolved, I will ask the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini to appoint a commissioner who will start the construction sites“.

“Few monthsIt may already be late, though. For the allocation and completion of the works it is already (as too often happens) a race against time, since by June everything must be ready for the FIA ​​inspection. Monza can’t afford mistakes after last year’s performance, also considering that the contract with Formula 1 expires in 2025, and therefore we are approaching the negotiations for the renewal. The most urgent works that the circuit needs are the construction of five underpassesfor which it is necessary to cut the track and widen the carriageway to ensure two distinct routes for vehicles and pedestrians, after which the resurfacing of all 5,793 meters (pit lane included) of the track.