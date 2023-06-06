UpdateThe works council of the Nedcar car factory in Born is instituting summary proceedings against VDL. In this way, the Works Council wants to enforce access to the Nedcar owner’s financial documents.

Among other things, the Works Council wants to inspect the surrender amount that BMW has transferred to VDL due to the premature termination of the contract. Money that would also be intended for a social plan, now that thousands of Nedcar employees are at risk of losing their jobs. This was announced by chairman Abdel Lahssaini of the Works Council on Tuesday.

It was originally intended that the successor to the MINI Countryman would also be built in Born, but BMW unilaterally withdrew that contract. The Works Council wants to know what compensation has been paid to VDL for this, but the management refuses access, says Lahssaini.

‘Contrary to the law’

According to him, VDL's conduct is contrary to the law on works councils. As far as he knows, 70 percent of the amount paid by BMW is intended for the social plan. But 70 percent of what, the Works Council wonders. The works council therefore wants to see the full amount. "We are not aware of this as or and we are not given access to it," says Lahssaini.

The Works Council also wants to inspect the agreements made with Rivian. That American company paid 100 million euros for exclusivity in Born, so that VDL would not work with other potential customers. The works council wants to see those agreements regarding the transfer of that amount. The Works Council wants to know whether that amount has been channeled to Eindhoven. And if so, why that happened. “You cannot just take 100 million from Nedcar and send it to VDL,” Lahssaini said earlier.

Mass firing

VDL Nedcar announced a mass layoff last week. As of 1 November 1800 jobs. The factory has an expiring contract with BMW, and will have considerably less work from the beginning of next year. The company employs 3950 people.

One thousand permanent employees and eight hundred temporary workers lose their jobs. This concerns production employees and personnel in support services. VDL says it cannot rule out more redundancies around March 1, 2024.

‘Unavoidable’

It was already known that in the future there will be no work for a large part of the staff. Last week, the formal request for advice on the mass layoff was sent to the works council. VDL speaks of an ‘inevitable reduction of employees’. There are now two shifts per day, but from November this will be reduced to one shift.

The factory produces cars of the BMW brand Mini. However, that will stop when the contract expires in March 2024. Nedcar staff have been demonstrating for weeks for a good social plan, so that they can leave the company in a good way.