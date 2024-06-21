Juarez City.- The Chihuahua Border Bridges Trust (FPFCH) completed the improvements in the Tax Yards of the Zaragoza-Ysleta International Bridge, with an investment of 10 million 583 thousand 581 pesos.

These improvements have the main objective of facilitating and ensuring the entry of cargo trucks that cross this important route to the United States daily, said Rogelio Fernández Irigoyen, general director of the FPFCH.

Fernández highlighted the importance of these improvements, which benefit approximately 2,300 trucks that cross daily to the United States and another 1,700 that return along the same route.

Among the improvements made includes the construction of four thousand 69 square meters of hydraulic concrete slab, providing a robust and resistant base to withstand heavy loads in accordance with current regulations.

In addition, the resurfacing of 2,776 square meters of asphalt was carried out in the truck exit area, facilitating its incorporation into Independencia Boulevard. To improve road safety, 48 vertical signs were installed and thermoplastic paint was applied to 5,137 meters of horizontal signs along the route from Ramón Rayón Avenue to the Fiscal Yards of the bridge.

“These actions not only seek to improve road infrastructure, but also guarantee safe conditions for drivers and the community in general,” said Fernández. “The funds for these works come from remaining resources of the FPFCH, authorized by the Investment Committee and the Technical Committee, ensuring efficient management for the benefit of the Juárez community,” said the director.