The conservation and restoration works of the Casa de la Encomienda, one of the oldest buildings in Cieza, have already entered the reparcelling phase with a view to the comprehensive restoration of the entire area, which will lead to the creation of a complex tourist, with marked historical settings, in which there will be a hotel-museum with 16 rooms and a cafeteria where diners will live with more than 500 years of history.

Under the supervision of the director of the Archaeological Heritage service of Cieza, Joaquín Salmerón, the urbanization of the entire plot will take into account the current cataloging of Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), for which a rethinking has been necessary to preserve the main tower and a wall that saw the light at the beginning of the works. This is 1.80 meters high, eight meters in visible length and just over a meter thick. Inside the house there were also several aligned arches each 2.40 meters wide.

The acting Councilor for Tourism, Antonio Moya, assured yesterday, during a visit to the works, that “the works are carried out respecting this unique site and integrating the entire historical legacy into the future restaurant of the establishment.” The arches and the fireplace “will remain in the rest area and there will be a corridor that will run from the main access door of the Plaza de San Bartolomé to the rear through the wall area,” the mayor revealed. In the reception area of ​​the hotel, the pavement that was burned after the great fire caused by the invaders on the night of April 6, 1477 will be placed, so that the hotel “will also be an archaeological site,” said the councilor.

A 15th century story



On April 6, 1477, the town of Cieza was the last place in Christian Spain to be attacked by the Nasrid kingdom of Granada, which caused a real massacre. Written sources speak of between 70 and 90 ciezanos dead and about 400 captives taken to Granada. Later, in 1498, the works of the house of the commander of the Order of Santiago were completed, with four small towers in each of its corners and inside the fortress, which embraced and protected the entire town.

At the beginning of the 19th century, the house became public property due to the confiscation of Mendizábal, although it was divided into two parts when it was sold to two different families, according to the head of the municipal Archaeological Heritage service. It is, without a doubt, one of the most emblematic buildings in the entire municipality of Cieza.