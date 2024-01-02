Genoa – Seven kilometers of queues are reported on the A26 motorway due to works and construction sites. The slowdowns are concentrated both towards Genoa between the Masone and Genova Pra' toll booths both in a northerly direction between the Masone and Ovada entrances. The traffic police are on site.
The situation at 12
A7 Serravalle – Genoa
Genoa Bolzaneto-Busalla, direction Milan: 1 km queue.
A12 Genoa – Sestri Levante
Genova Nervi, direction Livorno: entrance closed for works.
Recommended entrance: Recco
A10 Genoa – Savona
Arenzano-A10/A26 connection Genoa-Gravellona Toce, direction Genoa: queue.
A26 Genoa – Gravellona Toce
Ovada-A26/A10 Genoa-Savona connection, direction Genova Voltri: 9 km queue.
A26/A10 connection Genoa-Savona-Masone, direction Gravellona Toce: 1 km queue.
Masone-Ovada, direction Gravellona Toce: 1 km queue.
Autoflowers
A10
Accident at kilometer 119+000 between Imperia Ovest and Arma Di Taggia towards France
8km queue between Albenga and Finale Ligure towards Italy due to works
2 km queue between Imperia Ovest and Imperia Est towards Italy due to works
1 km queue between Sanremo Ovest and Arma Di Taggia towards Italy due to works
1 km queue between Arma Di Taggia and Imperia Ovest towards Italy due to works
A6 Turin Savona
1 km queue between Millesimo and Altare in the direction of Savona due to works
Slowdowns of 1 km between Carrù and Mondovì towards Savona due to works
