Genoa – Seven kilometers of queues are reported on the A26 motorway due to works and construction sites. The slowdowns are concentrated both towards Genoa between the Masone and Genova Pra' toll booths both in a northerly direction between the Masone and Ovada entrances. The traffic police are on site.

The situation at 12

A7 Serravalle – Genoa

Genoa Bolzaneto-Busalla, direction Milan: 1 km queue.

A12 Genoa – Sestri Levante

Genova Nervi, direction Livorno: entrance closed for works.

Recommended entrance: Recco

A10 Genoa – Savona

Arenzano-A10/A26 connection Genoa-Gravellona Toce, direction Genoa: queue.

A26 Genoa – Gravellona Toce

Ovada-A26/A10 Genoa-Savona connection, direction Genova Voltri: 9 km queue.

A26/A10 connection Genoa-Savona-Masone, direction Gravellona Toce: 1 km queue.

Masone-Ovada, direction Gravellona Toce: 1 km queue.

Autoflowers

A10

Accident at kilometer 119+000 between Imperia Ovest and Arma Di Taggia towards France

8km queue between Albenga and Finale Ligure towards Italy due to works

2 km queue between Imperia Ovest and Imperia Est towards Italy due to works

1 km queue between Sanremo Ovest and Arma Di Taggia towards Italy due to works

1 km queue between Arma Di Taggia and Imperia Ovest towards Italy due to works

A6 Turin Savona

1 km queue between Millesimo and Altare in the direction of Savona due to works

Slowdowns of 1 km between Carrù and Mondovì towards Savona due to works