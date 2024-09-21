Work, sources from the Ministry of Labor: “Credit driving license decree in the Official Journal on Monday”

Decree no. 132 of 18 September 2024 was published in the Official Journal of 20 September 2024 n. 221, containing “Regulation relating to the identification of the methods of submitting the application for obtaining a driving licence for businesses and self-employed workers operating in temporary or mobile construction sites”.



In relation to the publication of the implementing regulation of the credit license in the Official Journal, sources from the Ministry of Labor inform that the explanatory circular from the National Labor Inspectorate will be published at the beginning of next week. Without prejudice to the operation of the measure for all parties involved starting, as planned, from October 1st, companies will be able to start the procedures for the credit license and will be accompanied throughout the issuing and first application process.

Cgia: credit license, 832,500 “abandoned” companies

After 59 days from the presentation to the social partners, the implementing decree for the credit license developed by the Ministry of Labor has been published in the Official Journal. But just ten days from October 1, the date of the entry into force of the new measure, we are still waiting for the National Labor Inspectorate to approve the explanatory circular. This is stated by the Cgia of Mestre, which emphasizes that only after this step, the companies affected by this legislative novelty will be able to digitally connect to the portal and submit the application. Therefore, “832,500 companies made up of builders, painters, tilers, electricians, plumbers, elevator technicians, carpenters, window and door installers, blacksmiths, tinsmiths, carpenters, etc., feel abandoned, betrayed by a slow and awkward ministerial bureaucracy”.

Despite the discouragement, the Cgia continues, “they keep alive the hope that the INL technicians will be able to issue the explanatory circular and make the platform operational at least 3/4 days before the October 1 deadline”. With the introduction of the credit license, the legislator’s intent is to prevent and combat irregular work and increase safety in the construction sector. Shareable objectives that, “unfortunately, are clashing with the frightening inefficiency of ministerial bureaucracy”.

In fact, “it’s been more than 4 and a half months since the legislation was definitively approved, but 10 days after the credit-based driving license came into force, only yesterday the long-awaited implementing decree of the Ministry of Labor, presented to the social partners on July 23, was published in the Official Journal. Following this serious delay, the INL has not yet been able to draft the explanatory circular that will have to define the administrative procedure to concretely identify the terms and operating methods for obtaining the license. Therefore, in the absence of this circular, the digital platform where interested companies will have to submit the application is not yet available and confusion has prevailed”. Furthermore, among the 832,500 businesses interested in requesting the credit-based driving license, over 320,000 (almost 40 percent of the total) are made up of artisans, many of whom are foreign, who do not have employees. Therefore, not being able to count on the contribution of any collaborator, they will have to comply with the requirements of the law by availing themselves of the consultancy of a technician, for the part concerning the environment and safety, and of an accountant, in the case in which it is necessary to demonstrate the possession of the certification of fiscal regularity, when required by law.

CGIA believes that the credit license could be a tool that can facilitate the activity of public bodies responsible for controls: in a single database they will have the entire group of companies that operate in the world of construction sites, they will be able to monitor it carefully and identify the companies most at risk in terms of safety. But with this new tool, it will be difficult to significantly reduce the number of accidents and accidental deaths in this sector. To combat these tragedies, however, “it would be necessary to significantly increase the number of controls and carry them out more effectively. Inspection activity, in fact, should privilege the substantial profiles of safety and health in construction sites, rather than focusing, as often happens today, on formal aspects devoid of any preventive value”. The CGIA Research Office estimates that the companies in the home sector interested in acquiring the credit license would be just over 832,500. Of these, 54.9 percent would be individual businesses (equal in absolute value to 457 thousand), 32.9 percent would be joint-stock companies (approximately 274 thousand) and 9.3 percent would be partnerships (just over 77,300).

The region with the highest number of deaths is Lombardy: including builders, electricians, plumbers, blacksmiths, window and door installers, etc., the total is 144 thousand businesses. Lazio follows with 83,500 businesses and Campania with 77 thousand. The latest available data on the number of deaths that occurred on construction sites refers to 2022. Of the 1,208 total deaths in the workplace recorded two years ago, 175 involved the construction sector. Of these, 63 involved companies that installed systems (electricians, plumbers, elevator operators, etc.). A phenomenon, that of deaths on construction sites, which, unfortunately, does not only concern workers in construction companies, but also those in other categories that make up the so-called “home sector”. In the first 7 months of this year there were 18 more deaths than in 2023. The metropolitan area of ​​Rome is the territory most affected by the so-called “white deaths”.