Workplace catering Korona severely punishes staff restaurants – “The industry swims really deep”

The change will challenge companies to look for new solutions when people are off the restaurant table.

Corona continues to severely punish staff restaurants. The number of diners is still plowing badly in the lowlands, and no quick relief to the situation is in sight.

“The entire restaurant industry is cramped, and it is the staff restaurants that have suffered the most. The industry swims really deep, ”says MaRan, CEO of the industry’s interest group Tourism and Restaurant Services Timo Lappi.

Three companies in the industry, Compass Group, Sodexo and Antelli, report that staff restaurants as a whole have about half or even more than half as many customers as before the corona. The upheaval took place almost overnight in March last year, when Finland caught up and people moved in large numbers to work and study remotely.

The shock phase of the spring was followed by the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Group Finland Hannu Rahnaston according to summer, which is usually quieter in staff restaurants. From the beginning of the fall, there was a bit of a positive mood in the industry, but it hit its bud when the second wave of the corona struck.

“The number of customers in restaurants has not increased since the autumn, in fact even the opposite, if you look at where you were in October, for example,” Rahnasto says.

Customer numbers the sharp drop is reflected in, among other things, how companies are able to keep people at work and what places are worth keeping open. For example, at the end of January, Compass Group announced the outcome of co-determination negotiations, in which up to 365 restaurant staff representatives will be laid off, up to 550 part-time and up to 2,300 people laid off temporarily or indefinitely. Layoffs and redundancies are also familiar to other companies in the industry.

“We currently have about 700 people out of 1,600 laid off full-time or part-time. There have also been redundancies, but in terms of number less, ”says Sodexo’s business director Pia Romu.

The figures include activities other than staff restaurants.

Even at Antelli, the number of people actively employed has fallen by about half, to 250.

All three companies are told that some sites have been temporarily closed due to an interest rate cut and in some cases the contract with the partner has been terminated altogether. In total, there are more than a hundred units in these companies, either temporarily or completely closed.

With regard to the staff restaurants that are open, reductions have been made to, for example, service hours and food selections.

“If in the past there have been, for example, three chefs and now one, then that one will not be able to make such a large selection of different dishes for the lunch buffet,” says Antelli’s commercial director. Mari Kähkönen.

Staff restaurants the rotating companies believe that people will return at some point as the coronary discourse makes it easier from home to their jobs, but not on the same scale as before. Teleworking and learning has increasingly come to stay, challenging companies in the staff restaurant industry to reshape their operations and build new types of services.

“The industry’s journey has been from canteens to restaurants and the next step I see for myself is from restaurants to food service operators,” Rahnasto says.

In the future, staff restaurants may serve customers even more strongly outside the walls of their own offices. The move away from the staff restaurant’s table is reflected in, among other things, various takeaway and e-commerce solutions – even the sale of meals, for example, from a food car circulating in the Helsinki metropolitan area or through retail stores.