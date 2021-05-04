Workout When the gyms closed, the condition of many collapsed – Tuomas Rytkönen rose from zero to top condition, and now he tells all his trainers

When the Fitness Centers were closed, many exercised at home or stopped training altogether. While most muscle memory speeds up strength recovery, a return to a pair of workouts is worth doing in moderation.

Corona, quarantine, flu symptoms, exercise sites that close their doors…

Shorter and longer workout breaks have become familiar to many over the past year – especially if you are used to working out at the gym.

Fear of what a break does to the muscles may creep into the mind. Should everything start from scratch when normal life returns?