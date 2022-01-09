Workout There is a yoga style that can be especially useful for busy performers – “The posture may not even feel anything at first, and yet things happen in the body”

Yin-yoga calms the nervous system, relaxes and teaches surrender to being. A yoga teacher will advise you on four easy exercises that will soothe your busy mind.

Do you miss a relaxing moment that would restore the body from stress and exercise? Then gentle Yin yoga is the answer to your dreams.

Contrary to many people’s beliefs, slow-paced Yin Yoga is not a stretch, a yoga teacher Minna McHale says.

Yin is a modern form of yoga that soothes and restores both body and mind. The lessons teach you to be still, relax and surrender.

It’s important to move to yoga postures gently, and forget about any forced pushing or taking your body to the extremes in yin, McHale recalls.

“The posture may not even feel anything at first, and yet things happen in the body.”

When you learn to do yoga postures gently and soothing enough, the nervous system also relaxes and allows the posture to deepen, McHale says.

“Through this, mobility can also increase.”

“ Being present activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which calms the body’s functions.

Developed in the United States Yin has been influenced by Taoist philosophy, Chinese medicine, and Asian martial arts. The word yin means stagnation and receptivity.

If you are not used to stopping, being still in Yin class may seem difficult at first. Positions are maintained for an average of three to five minutes. The beginner should start with 1 to 3 minutes per position.

Its presence begins to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which calms the body’s functions and reduces the state of stress caused by excessive sympathetic nervous system activity.

“Increased parasympathetic activity lowers heart rate, calms breathing, and increases heart rate variability.

Yin practice gradually descends into this state, ”McHale says.

When the position is maintained for a longer period, the exercise can become meditative.

“The most important thing is to stop trying too much, give in to your own breathing and relaxation.”

Avoid these beginner’s mistakes: You are trying to stretch deeper and deeper. Position yourself gradually and gently. Leave the position a little lower to make it easier for you to relax. Trust that things are going on in your body, even if the posture doesn’t feel strong. Avoid extreme positions and any pain. Thoughts gallop here and there. Focus on calm breathing, especially exhalation. This helps to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, i.e. to relax the body and mind. You are trying to endure an uncomfortable feeling. If the posture feels painful, it should be relieved, for example, with aids such as yoga blocks. The postures should always feel relaxing.

Yin yoga is fine for almost everyone, as the positions can be adjusted to suit themselves with the help of aids. Yin is a particularly good choice for yoga, especially for the stressed and everyday performers, McHale believes.

“Deep relaxation effectively restores the body and mind from everyday loads and balances hectic everyday life. Muscle tension can also relax in postures, which in turn can relieve stress and insomnia. ”

Stopping in yin yoga turns your attention inward and calms your mind, McHale says. When you learn to be stationary in postures, you can notice in everyday life that you no longer react as quickly in stressful situations as before.

Test your soothing Yin Yoga at home. Start from 1 to 3 minutes per position. The time can be gradually extended up to 5 minutes if it feels natural.

1. Butterfly

Sit down to the floor, bring the soles of your feet together and bend gently forward – don’t push your body. Relax your shoulders and neck. If you wish, you can put yoga blocks, books and pillows under your forehead to support your chest. Find a position where you can relax and not hurt your knees.

Tip: If you move your feet away from your groin, the position will feel more in your hind legs. If you keep your feet closer to your body, the position will be felt in the thigh convergers.

2. Melting heart

Go the pelvis of the quadriceps directly above the knees and slide the arms shoulder-width straight forward, allowing the chest and forehead to descend toward the floor. Check that the pelvis stays above the knees. You keep your hands straight, but your elbows are allowed to rise off the floor. If the neck is tense, place a yoga block or book under your forehead.

3. Bridge supported

Go lie on your back and place the soles of your feet on the floor to the width of your hips, knees straight ahead. Lift your hips up and place a yoga block, book or pillow under your sacrum. The position should not hurt the back or neck. Open your hands to the sides with your palms facing up or keep your arms crossed under your hips, arms relaxed.

4. Sleeping swan

Go quadriceps and bring the right foot to an angle of about 45 to 60 degrees so that the ankle is below the left groin. Straighten your left leg backwards. Place a bolster, an elongated yoga pillow, or even a book, under the buttocks and thighs of your right leg – especially if you feel pressure in your knee. Walk your palms forward and lean your upper body down toward the floor. You can lean on your forearms and place a pillow under your forehead.

Sport is a magazine focused on exercise and well-being, edited by Helsingin Sanomat. The story has appeared in the issue of Sport magazine 11/21.

Read more: If your body feels stiff, help can be found in yoga – Yoga teacher shows four easy movements that stretch the stiff body

Read more: Did your back get stuck sitting down? The expert designed a gentle yoga kit that relaxes the muscles of a sedentary worker

Read more: Yoga mat test reveals expensive disappointment – Expert tells you what to know about yoga mat materials