Workout There is a surprising benefit from post-workout congestion that few people think of – “It is not worth training with painkillers”

The day after the squat, the muscles of the legs are often sore. The cause is delayed muscle soreness, or DOMS. It usually starts a day or two after a workout.

Muscles can be sore and tender for days after a hard workout. It’s a delayed tenderness with an important message, says Docent Simon Walker.

If you do, say at the gym even harder than normal, the body often reminds me of this in the days that follow. The muscles are swollen, tender and stuck like wood pellets.

Behind the vague feeling of congestion is delayed muscle soreness, says the university lecturer Simon Walker From the Faculty of Sports Science of the University of Jyväskylä.