Workout The expert developed a simple strength training of five movements, which is especially suitable for skiers – there is a “clear benefit” from a maligned muscle fitness movement

Those who enjoy skiing or other endurance sports should not neglect strength training. Sports physiotherapist and personal trainer Sampsa Kautto designed a workout that strengthens the qualities that are important for a free skiing style and equal work.

When you follow for modern skiers on racetracks, it is clear that skiing requires excellent muscle fitness. While the average fitness enthusiast doesn’t have to achieve the performance of competitive skiers, good muscle fitness is beneficial on the track.

When you get more strength to your middle body, legs, stretchers and back, it means more momentum for skiing.