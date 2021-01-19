Workout The body can be clearly asymmetrical, even if the person does not notice it – These five movements reveal whether your left and right sides are equally strong

In everyday life, you should pay attention to whether you always carry the bag on the same shoulder or transfer weight to one leg when standing.

Top ladies news: Nobody has a completely symmetrical body, but a little one-sidedness is completely normal, says physiotherapist Iiris Ruokonen.

“Right-handedness and left-handedness are also about unilateralism. One hand is always more motorized and stronger than the other, just like the feet. With right-handers, the opposite, ie left foot, is often a stronger support and jumping foot. ”