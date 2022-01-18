Workout Ordinary stretching is of no use, says physiotherapist – These six movements are better than traditional stretching

The human body is at its best for wild performances. Body movement and performance are most likely supported by a completely different type of movement than stretching. Acrobatics teacher Mikko Rinnevuori as a model in the shop.

Body care should be thought of as new, says the physiotherapist. Traditional stretching ends up in the rubbish bin.

Eliisa Aikkila HS 7:00 | Updated 7:05

Elementary school the finger-to-toe test, familiar from exercise classes, is usually etched in one of the following ways: The first one remembers that they did excellently in the test, stretched tremendously, and still feels proud.