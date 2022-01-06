Workout of the day If your body feels stiff, help can be found in yoga – Yoga teacher shows four easy movements that stretch the stiff body

Welfare|Workout of the day

Ashtanga yoga develops a balance of strength and mobility – and is suitable for those who love routines. A yoga teacher will advise you on four helpful posture yoga poses.

How to train now that corona restrictions have closed many indoor exercise venues? HS releases 1-10. January again Sport magazine’s most popular workout stories that offer tips and inspiration to move around at home. See all the stuff at HS.fi/hyvinvointi.

