Tuesday, January 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Workout of the day A certain muscle movement is an undeniable benefit for the skier, says the expert – Train these five movements if you enjoy skiing

by admin
January 4, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Welfare|Workout of the day

Those who enjoy skiing or other endurance sports should not neglect strength training. Sports physiotherapist and personal trainer Sampsa Kautto designed a workout that strengthens the qualities that are important for free skiing and equal work.

Pinja Päapäen HS

2/23/2021 2:00 AM | Updated 11:00

How to train now that corona restrictions have closed many indoor exercise venues? HS releases 1-10. January again Sport magazine’s most popular workout stories that offer tips and inspiration to move around at home. See all the published stuff at hs.fi/hyvinvointi.

Related topics

.
#Workout #day #muscle #movement #undeniable #benefit #skier #expert #Train #movements #enjoy #skiing

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Champion Milwaukee succumbs to bottom runner Detroit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.