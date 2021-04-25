Workout Now goes around the training challenge that is impossible for many sedentary workers – Movement reveals the truth about spinal mobility

The training challenge of social media requires mobility from the spine, hip and ankle.

Sound easy: descend into a deep squat and place your fists on top of each other on the floor. Bend forward and touch the top fist with your forehead without the back rising or the heels coming off the floor.

The movement looks simple, but the ankle, hip, and spine need to bend enough to make the head rest on the fist. If you want to make the movement more difficult, you can try it with one fist or touch the floor directly with your forehead.