Workout Many think they know what real bench press is like, but make a mistake – An expert will tell you what you need to know about the royal movement

Bench press is a rare movement in that it is easy for everyone to get over it. It also has the potential to go a long way, even for decades.
For subscribers
Pinja Päivänen HS
11:00 | Updated 15:23
In muscle training one the movement has stubbornly held its ground from decade to decade: bench press.
The movement that strengthens the pectoral muscles, extensors, and forelegs, more familiarly benchmarking, was for a long time quite a masculine movement, but today more and more women are interested in goal-oriented strength training – and at the same time bench press.
.
#Workout #real #bench #press #mistake #expert #royal #movement
Leave a Reply