Workout Many think they know what real bench press is like, but make a mistake – An expert will tell you what you need to know about the royal movement

Bench press is a rare movement in that it is easy for everyone to get over it. It also has the potential to go a long way, even for decades.

Bench press is both a challenging and an easy movement at the same time, which, according to the expert, explains its popularity. Picture of Shutterstock­

Pinja Päivänen HS

11:00 | Updated 15:23

In muscle training one the movement has stubbornly held its ground from decade to decade: bench press.

The movement that strengthens the pectoral muscles, extensors, and forelegs, more familiarly benchmarking, was for a long time quite a masculine movement, but today more and more women are interested in goal-oriented strength training – and at the same time bench press.