Workout Many jump in the morning directly from bed to the computer, and this can have nasty consequences for your back – Do these movements before you start your day job

Many jump in the morning directly from bed to the computer, and this can have nasty consequences for your back – Do these movements before you start your day job
Many have experienced teleworking increased back and neck pain, says the researcher. When commuting is eliminated, you should move your body in other ways.
For subscribers
Katri Kallionpää HS
8:50 | Updated 11:46
Alarm clock Tweet: out of bed, teeth clean and at the machine!
The commute of many teleworkers has been shortened to a couple of meters and the workday begins almost directly from bed. However, the state of alertness after a night’s sleep is not optimal.
.
Leave a Reply