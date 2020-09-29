Workout Many jump in the morning directly from bed to the computer, and this can have nasty consequences for your back – Do these movements before you start your day job

Many jump in the morning directly from bed to the computer, and this can have nasty consequences for your back – Do these movements before you start your day job

Many have experienced teleworking increased back and neck pain, says the researcher. When commuting is eliminated, you should move your body in other ways.

Physiotherapist Sanna Aro shows how a teleworker moving from bed to machine gets her body up and running.­

