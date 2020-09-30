Workout Eating too light can slow down your workout recovery by up to two days, says the expert – These are ten things to know about recovery

The body begins to repair itself after exercise and is called recovery. We listed ten interesting facts about recovery.

If the muscles are sore today or feeling powerless after last night’s workout, your body hasn’t fully recovered. Fortunately, the pain does not have to be endured for long.

“In a healthy person, recovery and the developing effect of training begin immediately after training,” says Doctor of Physical Education, Senior Lecturer Timo Vuorimaa Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences.