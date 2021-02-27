Workout Can you make these moves? With five simple movements, you will find out what are the weak points of your body

Do you know what kind of workout your body really needs? With these movements, you will find out what are the development points of your own body.

Do you in the gym always the same movements i.e. those that feel nice and easy? An easy workout is not always a smart workout, reminds the physical trainer and physiotherapist Iiris Ruokonen.

“If you only develop your strengths, your weaknesses will get even weaker. Differences in muscle balance and half-life can occur in the body, resulting in strain and stiffness. The more versatile you train, the better your body stays fit. ”