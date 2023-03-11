Working time | South Korean government plans to allow up to 69-hour work week – It’s too much, says research professor

Business supports and unions oppose the proposal, which could increase the amount of overtime by 17 hours per week.

in South Korea the government wants to increase the maximum weekly working time of employees to 69 hours. With the proposal, which faced a lot of criticism and opposition, the government would try to ease the structural problems of the country’s labor market.

Nowadays In South Korea, there is a standard work week of 40 hours, on top of which 12 hours of overtime can be added. A working week can therefore be a maximum of 52 hours.

With the new proposed legislation, employers could have their employees work up to 17 hours more per week than currently.

“It [69 tuntia viikossa] is certainly too high, there is quite a lot of evidence for that,” says a researcher at the Norwegian Institute of Occupational Health who studies working hours, sleep and aging Mikko Härmä.

Overtime a lot of research has been done on the harmful health effects.

Research professor Härmä says that in Finland, employees are allowed to work a maximum of 50 hours per week on average.

In Finland, the general working time according to the Working Time Act is a maximum of eight hours per day and 40 hours per week. Working time arrangements can be agreed upon in collective agreements.

In addition to normal working hours, overtime must be counted towards the average limit of 50 hours. In individual weeks, the limit of 50 hours may be exceeded, as long as the average weekly working time is not exceeded.

In Finland, overtime also requires the employee’s consent each time separately or only for a relatively short time at a time. The employer cannot therefore unilaterally force employees to work overtime.

in South Korea the business community has welcomed the proposed changes, reports news agency Reuters. Instead, the opposition and trade unions have criticized the proposal.

According to those defending the proposal, extending the working week could help solve the problems caused by an aging population and a shrinking workforce.

The Minister of Labor of the country Lee Jung-sik says that by working overtime, employees could practically work in the warehouse and take, for example, longer parental leave. According to the ministry, the current weekly working hours limit the rights of companies and employees to choose their working hours.

Critics, on the other hand, have barked that the proposal is “toxic” and the idea “outdated”, says the financial newspaper Financial Times. According to those opposed to the proposal, the change would harm the position of working mothers and women, when men would work long days and women would be required to stay at home.

“It [69:n tunnin työviikko] would allow working from nine in the morning to midnight five days a week. This does not take into account the health and rest of the workers at all,” said the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions in a statement, according to Reuters.

This calculation is not quite correct, because 69 hours a week is fulfilled if you work 13.8 hours five days a week. It would mean that the working day starting at nine would end before eleven in the evening.

A considerable amount of work is already being done in South Korea in comparison to the reference countries. According to the OECD, the average annual working time in South Korea is 1,915 hours, while in Finland it is 1,518 hours.

There is a minority government in South Korea’s parliament. The opposition Democratic Party, which fills more than half of the seats in Parliament, has stated that it will block the government’s proposal to extend the working week.

Overtime has been found to have numerous health effects, such as increased sleep disturbances and fatigue. At worst, the effects can lead to death. The one made before the corona pandemic, announced in 2021 according to research in the world hundreds of thousands of people die every year due to long working hours.

Health problems caused by overtime are especially common in Asia, where many working hours are worked. According to the study, the most deaths were in Southeast Asia, as well as in China, Japan and Australia.

According to the study, people who work at least 55 hours have a 35 percent higher risk of having a stroke and a 17 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease compared to those who work 35-40 hours a week.