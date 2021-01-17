The ink at the bottom of the deal on Brexit modalities between the UK and the EU has not had time to dry as Boris Johnson’s government is already considering testing the limits it could exceed . According to the Financial Times, the Department of Economic Affairs in London is developing, with the approval of 10 Downing Street, a vast plan to deregulate guarantees and social protection for employees. At the heart of the system, the repeal of the maximum weekly working time – now set at 48 hours, in the same terms as the European directive on working time – and a series of attacks targeting break times or on the inclusion of overtime in the calculation of paid leave. While the British Prime Minister had promised the big bosses a vast big bang of social liberalization a few days ago, the prospect was immediately hailed as a way of doing things. “Jump the shackles” economy.

“An unforgivable hammer attack”

Through the voice of MP Ed Miliband, Labor denounces a desire to deprive employees of “Vital rights”. “It shouldn’t even be possible to discuss it”, he believes. British unions are making it a casus belli. Warren Kenny, secretary general of the GMB federation, with its 620,000 members, denounces a “Unforgivable hammer attack in the worst economic crisis of our existence”. In Brussels, the European Trade Union Confederation sees this scandal “The first major test” for the Brexit deal. “These plans would constitute a clear breach of a level playing field, condemns Esther Lynch, her deputy general secretary. The European Union must be prepared to take swift action, with retaliation if necessary. “