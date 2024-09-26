Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 09/26/2024 – 19:42

Dell Technologies on Thursday asked employees on its global sales team to work five days a week in the office from September 30, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

“Working remotely should be the exception and not the routine,” said the company. Previously, staff were required to work in the office three days a week, according to the memo.

“Remote sales team members who are unable to come to a Dell office should continue to work remotely,” the company added.

Last week, Amazon.com asked employees to return to work at the company’s offices five days a week starting next year, tightening a previous requirement of three days.

(By Harshita Mary Varghese and Jaspreet Singh)