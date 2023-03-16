According to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the official working hours for federal government employees, during the blessed month of Ramadan, will be “remotely” by 70%, and in attendance by 30%, on Friday, as will the working hours of students in universities. And government schools “remotely” on Fridays, taking into account the dates of pre-determined attendance exams.

And based on the directives of His Highness the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, directed that the working hours of government bodies, departments and institutions in the Emirate of Dubai on Fridays, during the holy month, be “remotely” at a rate of 70%. attendance by 30%.

And the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai announced that the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan will be from Monday to Thursday from nine in the morning until two thirty in the afternoon, and on Fridays from nine in the morning until 12 in the afternoon, calling on government agencies to grant flexibility to working employees. It has to work “remotely” on Friday, during the holy month of Ramadan, at 70% of the total number of the entity’s employees.

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced that, based on the directives of His Highness the President of the State, the official working hours for Abu Dhabi government employees will be on Fridays during the month of Ramadan “remotely” at 70%, in attendance at 30%, and 100% “remotely” for universities and government schools. .

