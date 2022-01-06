Sharjah (Union)

The Sharjah Human Resources Department announced in a circular issued yesterday that, based on the directives issued to support female employees working in the Government of Sharjah during the period of learning their children “from a distance”, the competent authority in the government entity may allow the mother employee to work “remotely” if she has a child in The school stage from the sixth grade and below for whom it was decided to apply “remote” education during the second semester, starting from the date of January 3, 2022 AD, according to the following controls: That the job is one of the jobs that can perform its tasks “remotely”, and with no It affects the workflow of the government entity, and that the work is “remotely” according to the academic schedule approved by the school in which the child is registered during the days of “remote” education only.

The circular also clarified that the competent authority in the government entity has the ability to allow “remote” work for employees of special cases who do not have anyone who continues to study their children’s education days “remotely”, according to the approved academic schedule.