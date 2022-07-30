“Prime”: the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation reported that in August the pension will be recalculated for working pensioners

In August, there will be a recalculation of pensions for working pensioners. About it informs Agency “Prime” with reference to the branch of the PFR in Moscow and the Moscow region.

“Recipients of insurance pensions who worked in 2021 and for whom employers paid insurance premiums to the Pension Fund are eligible for the increase. In the Moscow region, from August 1, 2022, such a recalculation will be made for 1.3 million working pensioners,” the fund said.

The increase depends on the amount of insurance premiums paid by the employer and accrued pension coefficients, as well as on the employee’s salary in 2021. The FIU added that this applies to both employees and self-employed people who pay contributions on their own.

On July 30, the Russian government approved the allocation of funds from the reserve fund to the Ministry of Labor for the payment of social regional supplements to pensions in 2022. Thanks to this decision, at least 1.2 million people will receive additional payments this year.