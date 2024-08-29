The State Council proposed raising the limit of pension points for working pensioners

The working group of the relevant commission of the State Council proposed to raise the limit of pension points for working pensioners. About this reports RBC.

The draft passport of the national project “Personnel” now includes a clause that allows the authorities to remove the existing limit of three individual pension coefficients (IPC). Thus, it is proposed to allow working pensioners to accumulate points on par with the working-age population – up to 10 per year.

Earlier, Petr Shcherbachenko, a candidate of economic sciences and associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Lenta.ru that some people, upon retirement, discover that they do not have enough points or work experience, but any Russian citizen has the opportunity to buy them. Every year, the requirements for the minimum work experience and pension points for receiving an old-age insurance pension are growing, he said. In 2024, it will be necessary to have at least 15 years of work experience and 30 pension points.