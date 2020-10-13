Career and Family Balance Every working woman has to work and maintain a balance between her family. Aishwarya and Kareena are nothing short of inspiration for working mothers. Both these actresses have given a lot of time to their careers raising children and when their family or children needed them, they did not think to take a break from their career.

Motherhood set trend Even before Timur was born, Kareena broke the old thinking of not working in pregnancy. Like Kareena, no actress had walked the ramp with baby bump earlier. At the same time, Kareena did not take any break from work in her pregnancy. At the same time, even talking about Aishwarya, Ash never allowed her personal life to come in between the professional life. Ash used to accompany Betty Aaradhya to each of his Cannes Film Festivals. Ash walks to the red carpet with her daughter. Ash and Aradhya's bonding on social media is also discussed.

Freedom given to children Both Aishwarya and Kareena want their children to learn to handle themselves even when they are in the middle of the camera light at all times. They prepare themselves for this. Both Aaradhya and Timur have prepared themselves for the camera and paparazzi.

Cradle like normal children Kareena Kapoor has said many times that she wants to raise Taimur like normal children. The actress does not want Taimur to get more media attention. Kareena wants a normal life for Taimur like other children, but despite this she is not able to keep Taimur away from the camera and media as there will be hardly any fame on the internet more than Taimur. At the same time, talking about Aishwarya, she has brought up her daughter in a very normal way and has always tried to keep away from the world of Glamor. Like other children, Ash takes his daughter to the zoo and museum. Thus, in many ways, Aishwarya and Kareena's parenting style is very similar and both these actresses have set a good trend for the rest of the moms as well.

