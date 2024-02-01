Bonus for mothers, INPS published the circular today. Here is what it foresees for 2024, the requirements and who will be able to benefit from it.

Who can benefit from it

There is an exemption from social security contributions, up to a maximum of 3,000 euros per year to be adjusted on a monthly basis, for female workers (9.19% of salary) who have at least three dependent children.

The news

“For 2024, on an experimental basis, the bonus is also awarded in the presence of two dependent children. The benefit concerns all employees in the public and private sector (including agricultural, temporary and apprenticeship) with permanent contracts. However, domestic workers are excluded“, explains the INPS.

How to apply

“Mothers who meet the requirements in January 2024 are entitled to the exemption from the same month of January. If the birth of the second child occurs during the year, the bonus will be recognized from the month of birth until the tenth birthday of the child. In 2025 and 2026, however, the benefit is assigned from the birth of the third child and ends with the last child's eighteenth birthday”, adds the INPS which reminds us how interested workers can contact your employers or use the specific functionality that will be made available on the INPS websitefrom the date and in the manner that will be made known with a specific message.